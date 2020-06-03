Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,299.06 crore, up 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,299.06 crore in March 2020 up 5.27% from Rs. 7,883.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 873.47 crore in March 2020 down 248.15% from Rs. 589.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.59 crore in March 2020 down 79.28% from Rs. 967.90 crore in March 2019.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 945.55 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.09% over the last 12 months.