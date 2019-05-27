Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,883.27 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,883.27 crore in March 2019 up 35.94% from Rs. 5,799.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.59 crore in March 2019 up 401.17% from Rs. 117.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 967.90 crore in March 2019 up 149.73% from Rs. 387.58 crore in March 2018.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 15.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2018.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,120.65 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.