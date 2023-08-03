Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,683.05 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16,683.05 14,160.60 12,855.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16,683.05 14,160.60 12,855.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 72.23 72.99 72.63 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.47 0.21 -1.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,314.05 1,171.17 949.21 Depreciation 1,404.34 1,352.49 1,169.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10,326.46 10,167.87 11,237.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,563.52 1,395.88 -572.18 Other Income 477.47 438.37 163.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,040.99 1,834.25 -408.82 Interest 953.74 918.23 656.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,087.25 916.02 -1,065.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3,087.25 916.02 -1,065.42 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,087.25 916.02 -1,065.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,087.25 916.02 -1,065.42 Equity Share Capital 385.55 385.55 385.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 80.07 23.76 -27.67 Diluted EPS 79.94 23.73 -27.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 80.07 23.76 -27.67 Diluted EPS 79.94 23.73 -27.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited