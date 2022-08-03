Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore, up 327.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore in June 2022 up 327.52% from Rs. 3,006.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,065.42 crore in June 2022 up 66.49% from Rs. 3,179.27 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 760.80 crore in June 2022 up 158.22% from Rs. 1,306.70 crore in June 2021.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,944.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,855.29
|8,020.75
|3,006.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,855.29
|8,020.75
|3,006.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.63
|55.52
|7.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.15
|-1.94
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|949.21
|837.44
|799.81
|Depreciation
|1,169.62
|1,269.29
|1,317.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,237.17
|7,094.03
|3,668.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-572.18
|-1,233.59
|-2,786.93
|Other Income
|163.36
|186.43
|163.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-408.82
|-1,047.16
|-2,623.78
|Interest
|656.60
|632.63
|555.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,065.42
|-1,679.79
|-3,179.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,065.42
|-1,679.79
|-3,179.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,065.42
|-1,679.79
|-3,179.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,065.42
|-1,679.79
|-3,179.27
|Equity Share Capital
|385.26
|385.26
|384.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.67
|-43.61
|-82.60
|Diluted EPS
|-27.67
|-43.61
|-82.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.67
|-43.61
|-82.60
|Diluted EPS
|-27.67
|-43.61
|-82.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited