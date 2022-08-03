 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore, up 327.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore in June 2022 up 327.52% from Rs. 3,006.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,065.42 crore in June 2022 up 66.49% from Rs. 3,179.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 760.80 crore in June 2022 up 158.22% from Rs. 1,306.70 crore in June 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,944.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,855.29 8,020.75 3,006.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,855.29 8,020.75 3,006.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.63 55.52 7.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.15 -1.94 0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 949.21 837.44 799.81
Depreciation 1,169.62 1,269.29 1,317.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,237.17 7,094.03 3,668.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -572.18 -1,233.59 -2,786.93
Other Income 163.36 186.43 163.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -408.82 -1,047.16 -2,623.78
Interest 656.60 632.63 555.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,065.42 -1,679.79 -3,179.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,065.42 -1,679.79 -3,179.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,065.42 -1,679.79 -3,179.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,065.42 -1,679.79 -3,179.27
Equity Share Capital 385.26 385.26 384.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.67 -43.61 -82.60
Diluted EPS -27.67 -43.61 -82.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.67 -43.61 -82.60
Diluted EPS -27.67 -43.61 -82.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

