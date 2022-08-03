Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore, up 327.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore in June 2022 up 327.52% from Rs. 3,006.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,065.42 crore in June 2022 up 66.49% from Rs. 3,179.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 760.80 crore in June 2022 up 158.22% from Rs. 1,306.70 crore in June 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,944.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.