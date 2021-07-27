Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore, up 292.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore in June 2021 up 292.17% from Rs. 766.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,179.27 crore in June 2021 down 11.58% from Rs. 2,849.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,306.70 crore in June 2021 down 5.1% from Rs. 1,243.27 crore in June 2020.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,740.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 92.85% over the last 12 months.