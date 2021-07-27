Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore, up 292.17% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore in June 2021 up 292.17% from Rs. 766.74 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,179.27 crore in June 2021 down 11.58% from Rs. 2,849.39 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,306.70 crore in June 2021 down 5.1% from Rs. 1,243.27 crore in June 2020.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,740.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 92.85% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,006.91
|6,222.95
|766.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,006.91
|6,222.95
|766.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.48
|31.86
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|-2.34
|3.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|127.49
|Employees Cost
|799.81
|735.21
|876.49
|Depreciation
|1,317.08
|1,319.45
|1,096.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,668.48
|4,908.77
|1,378.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,786.93
|-770.00
|-2,716.40
|Other Income
|163.15
|139.19
|376.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,623.78
|-630.81
|-2,339.65
|Interest
|555.49
|528.24
|509.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,179.27
|-1,159.05
|-2,849.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,179.27
|-1,159.05
|-2,849.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,179.27
|-1,159.05
|-2,849.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,179.27
|-1,159.05
|-2,849.39
|Equity Share Capital
|384.91
|384.91
|384.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-82.60
|-30.12
|-74.05
|Diluted EPS
|-82.60
|-30.12
|-74.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-82.60
|-30.12
|-74.05
|Diluted EPS
|-82.60
|-30.12
|-74.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited