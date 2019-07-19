Interglobe Avi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,420.06 crore, up 44.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,420.06 crore in June 2019 up 44.66% from Rs. 6,511.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,200.47 crore in June 2019 up 4219.78% from Rs. 27.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,890.40 crore in June 2019 up 878.87% from Rs. 295.28 crore in June 2018.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 31.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2018.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,120.65 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 4.86% over the last 12 months.