Interglobe Avi standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 6,511.97 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 6,511.97 5,799.11 5,752.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6,511.97 5,799.11 5,752.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 31.89 30.80 31.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 -0.84 2.00 Power & Fuel 2,715.65 2,337.71 1,759.17 Employees Cost 653.57 656.64 584.28 Depreciation 155.27 128.64 98.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,121.43 2,644.97 2,278.68 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -166.34 1.21 998.68 Other Income 306.36 257.73 202.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.02 258.94 1,201.31 Interest 108.68 92.73 76.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.34 166.21 1,124.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.34 166.21 1,124.34 Tax 3.55 48.56 313.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.79 117.64 811.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.79 117.64 811.15 Equity Share Capital 384.41 384.41 361.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.72 3.06 22.44 Diluted EPS 0.72 3.05 22.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.72 3.06 22.44 Diluted EPS 0.72 3.05 22.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited