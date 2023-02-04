Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore, up 60.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore in December 2022 up 60.66% from Rs. 9,294.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,418.17 crore in December 2022 up 1004.07% from Rs. 128.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,589.36 crore in December 2022 up 82.84% from Rs. 1,963.11 crore in December 2021.
Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 36.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2021.
|Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,124.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 9.44% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,932.97
|12,497.59
|9,294.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,932.97
|12,497.59
|9,294.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|80.60
|61.02
|38.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.82
|1.51
|-1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,163.50
|1,040.78
|788.38
|Depreciation
|1,341.88
|1,237.26
|1,233.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,577.06
|11,368.89
|6,691.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,771.75
|-1,211.87
|544.42
|Other Income
|475.73
|353.97
|185.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,247.48
|-857.90
|729.52
|Interest
|829.31
|727.59
|601.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,418.17
|-1,585.49
|128.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,418.17
|-1,585.49
|128.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,418.17
|-1,585.49
|128.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,418.17
|-1,585.49
|128.45
|Equity Share Capital
|385.48
|385.44
|385.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.79
|-41.14
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|36.74
|-41.14
|3.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.79
|-41.14
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|36.74
|-41.14
|3.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited