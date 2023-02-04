Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,932.97 crore, up 60.66% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 14,932.97 12,497.59 9,294.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14,932.97 12,497.59 9,294.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 80.60 61.02 38.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.82 1.51 -1.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,163.50 1,040.78 788.38 Depreciation 1,341.88 1,237.26 1,233.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10,577.06 11,368.89 6,691.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,771.75 -1,211.87 544.42 Other Income 475.73 353.97 185.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,247.48 -857.90 729.52 Interest 829.31 727.59 601.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,418.17 -1,585.49 128.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,418.17 -1,585.49 128.45 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,418.17 -1,585.49 128.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,418.17 -1,585.49 128.45 Equity Share Capital 385.48 385.44 385.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.79 -41.14 3.33 Diluted EPS 36.74 -41.14 3.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.79 -41.14 3.33 Diluted EPS 36.74 -41.14 3.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited