Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,909.98 crore, down 50.56% Y-o-Y
January 29, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,909.98 crore in December 2020 down 50.56% from Rs. 9,931.69 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 626.58 crore in December 2020 down 227.76% from Rs. 490.45 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,071.35 crore in December 2020 down 48.21% from Rs. 2,068.56 crore in December 2019.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,592.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.21% returns over the last 6 months and 9.56% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,909.98
|2,740.96
|9,931.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,909.98
|2,740.96
|9,931.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.66
|2.41
|47.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.64
|1.70
|-2.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|646.42
|3,341.94
|Employees Cost
|735.91
|678.59
|1,164.54
|Depreciation
|1,156.46
|1,126.40
|1,037.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,317.28
|1,205.52
|3,710.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-317.69
|-920.06
|632.22
|Other Income
|232.58
|287.82
|398.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.11
|-632.25
|1,030.87
|Interest
|541.47
|562.52
|480.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-626.58
|-1,194.77
|550.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-626.58
|-1,194.77
|550.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|59.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-626.58
|-1,194.77
|490.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-626.58
|-1,194.77
|490.45
|Equity Share Capital
|384.86
|384.80
|384.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.28
|-31.05
|12.75
|Diluted EPS
|-16.28
|-31.05
|12.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.28
|-31.05
|12.75
|Diluted EPS
|-16.28
|-31.05
|12.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited