Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,909.98 crore, down 50.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,909.98 crore in December 2020 down 50.56% from Rs. 9,931.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 626.58 crore in December 2020 down 227.76% from Rs. 490.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,071.35 crore in December 2020 down 48.21% from Rs. 2,068.56 crore in December 2019.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,592.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.21% returns over the last 6 months and 9.56% over the last 12 months.