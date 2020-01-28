Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,931.69 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,931.69 crore in December 2019 up 25.46% from Rs. 7,916.22 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.45 crore in December 2019 up 156.93% from Rs. 190.89 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,068.56 crore in December 2019 up 288.53% from Rs. 532.40 crore in December 2018.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2018.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,495.75 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and 27.70% over the last 12 months.