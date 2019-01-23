Interglobe Avi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7,916.22 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,916.22 crore in December 2018 up 28.14% from Rs. 6,177.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.89 crore in December 2018 down 74.95% from Rs. 762.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.40 crore in December 2018 down 57.86% from Rs. 1,263.42 crore in December 2017.

Interglobe Avi EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 19.83 in December 2017.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,120.65 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.47% over the last 12 months.