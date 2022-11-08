 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 1,435.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.96 crore in September 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 381.23 crore in September 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,798.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,497.59 12,855.29 5,608.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,497.59 12,855.29 5,608.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.02 72.63 16.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 -1.15 0.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,153.73 1,058.30 802.41
Depreciation 1,237.65 1,169.80 1,248.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,254.07 11,126.87 4,597.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,210.39 -571.16 -1,057.07
Other Income 354.70 163.51 190.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -855.69 -407.64 -866.84
Interest 727.59 656.60 568.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,583.28 -1,064.24 -1,435.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,583.28 -1,064.24 -1,435.66
Tax 0.05 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,583.33 -1,064.26 -1,435.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,583.33 -1,064.26 -1,435.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,583.33 -1,064.26 -1,435.66
Equity Share Capital 385.44 385.26 385.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.09 -27.64 -37.29
Diluted EPS -41.09 -27.64 -37.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.09 -27.64 -37.29
Diluted EPS -41.09 -27.64 -37.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
