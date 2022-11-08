Interglobe Avi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 1,435.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.96 crore in September 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 381.23 crore in September 2021.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,798.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,497.59
|12,855.29
|5,608.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,497.59
|12,855.29
|5,608.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|61.02
|72.63
|16.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|-1.15
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,153.73
|1,058.30
|802.41
|Depreciation
|1,237.65
|1,169.80
|1,248.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,254.07
|11,126.87
|4,597.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,210.39
|-571.16
|-1,057.07
|Other Income
|354.70
|163.51
|190.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-855.69
|-407.64
|-866.84
|Interest
|727.59
|656.60
|568.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,583.28
|-1,064.24
|-1,435.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,583.28
|-1,064.24
|-1,435.66
|Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,583.33
|-1,064.26
|-1,435.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,583.33
|-1,064.26
|-1,435.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,583.33
|-1,064.26
|-1,435.66
|Equity Share Capital
|385.44
|385.26
|385.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.09
|-27.64
|-37.29
|Diluted EPS
|-41.09
|-27.64
|-37.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.09
|-27.64
|-37.29
|Diluted EPS
|-41.09
|-27.64
|-37.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited