English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Interglobe Avi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 1,435.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.96 crore in September 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 381.23 crore in September 2021.

    Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,798.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Interglobe Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,497.5912,855.295,608.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,497.5912,855.295,608.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.0272.6316.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.51-1.150.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,153.731,058.30802.41
    Depreciation1,237.651,169.801,248.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11,254.0711,126.874,597.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,210.39-571.16-1,057.07
    Other Income354.70163.51190.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-855.69-407.64-866.84
    Interest727.59656.60568.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,583.28-1,064.24-1,435.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1,583.28-1,064.24-1,435.66
    Tax0.050.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,583.33-1,064.26-1,435.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,583.33-1,064.26-1,435.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,583.33-1,064.26-1,435.66
    Equity Share Capital385.44385.26385.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.09-27.64-37.29
    Diluted EPS-41.09-27.64-37.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.09-27.64-37.29
    Diluted EPS-41.09-27.64-37.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Interglobe Avi #Interglobe Aviation #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm