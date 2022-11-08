Interglobe Avi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2022 down 10.29% from Rs. 1,435.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.96 crore in September 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 381.23 crore in September 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,798.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.