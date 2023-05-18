English
    Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore, up 76.55% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore in March 2023 up 76.55% from Rs. 8,020.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 919.20 crore in March 2023 up 154.66% from Rs. 1,681.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,191.22 crore in March 2023 up 1320.85% from Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2022.

    Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 23.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 43.66 in March 2022.

    Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,300.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.54% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.

    Interglobe Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,160.6014,932.978,020.75
    Total Income From Operations14,160.6014,932.978,020.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.9980.6055.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-1.82-1.94
    Employees Cost1,298.171,284.56929.88
    Depreciation1,353.161,342.361,269.49
    Other Expenses10,037.5410,451.876,999.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,398.541,775.39-1,231.59
    Other Income439.52477.23186.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,838.062,252.62-1,044.88
    Interest918.23829.31632.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax919.831,423.31-1,677.51
    P/L Before Tax919.831,423.31-1,677.51
    Tax0.630.714.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities919.201,422.60-1,681.80
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period919.201,422.60-1,681.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates919.201,422.60-1,681.80
    Equity Share Capital385.55385.48385.26
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8436.91-43.66
    Diluted EPS23.8136.86-43.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8436.91-43.66
    Diluted EPS23.8136.86-43.66
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

