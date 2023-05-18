Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore, up 76.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore in March 2023 up 76.55% from Rs. 8,020.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 919.20 crore in March 2023 up 154.66% from Rs. 1,681.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,191.22 crore in March 2023 up 1320.85% from Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2022.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 23.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 43.66 in March 2022.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,300.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.54% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.