Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 6,222.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,681.80 crore in March 2022 down 46.61% from Rs. 1,147.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2022 down 67.47% from Rs. 690.35 crore in March 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,645.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.