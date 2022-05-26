 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 6,222.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,681.80 crore in March 2022 down 46.61% from Rs. 1,147.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2022 down 67.47% from Rs. 690.35 crore in March 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,645.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,020.75 9,294.77 6,222.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,020.75 9,294.77 6,222.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 55.52 38.81 31.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.94 -1.67 -2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 929.88 877.31 809.52
Depreciation 1,269.49 1,233.78 1,319.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,999.40 6,597.11 4,832.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,231.59 549.43 -768.12
Other Income 186.71 185.31 138.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,044.88 734.74 -629.27
Interest 632.63 601.07 528.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,677.51 133.66 -1,157.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,677.51 133.66 -1,157.51
Tax 4.29 3.87 -10.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,681.80 129.79 -1,147.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,681.80 129.79 -1,147.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,681.80 129.79 -1,147.16
Equity Share Capital 385.26 385.19 384.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -43.66 3.37 -29.81
Diluted EPS -43.66 3.36 -29.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -43.66 3.37 -29.81
Diluted EPS -43.66 3.36 -29.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
