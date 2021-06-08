MARKET NEWS

Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore in March 2021 down 25.02% from Rs. 8,299.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,147.16 crore in March 2021 down 31.74% from Rs. 870.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.35 crore in March 2021 up 237.56% from Rs. 204.51 crore in March 2020.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,755.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.12% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,222.954,909.988,299.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,222.954,909.988,299.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods31.8619.6648.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.34-1.641.94
Power & Fuel--1,142.912,860.36
Employees Cost809.52802.141,145.46
Depreciation1,319.621,156.691,006.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,832.412,104.674,373.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-768.12-314.45-1,137.59
Other Income138.85232.79335.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-629.27-81.66-802.03
Interest528.24541.47487.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,157.51-623.13-1,289.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1,157.51-623.13-1,289.77
Tax-10.35-2.99-418.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,147.16-620.14-870.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,147.16-620.14-870.81
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,147.16-620.14-870.81
Equity Share Capital384.91384.86384.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-29.81-16.11-22.63
Diluted EPS-29.81-16.11-22.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-29.81-16.11-22.63
Diluted EPS-29.81-16.11-22.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:33 am

