Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore in March 2021 down 25.02% from Rs. 8,299.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,147.16 crore in March 2021 down 31.74% from Rs. 870.81 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.35 crore in March 2021 up 237.56% from Rs. 204.51 crore in March 2020.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,755.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.12% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,222.95
|4,909.98
|8,299.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,222.95
|4,909.98
|8,299.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.86
|19.66
|48.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.34
|-1.64
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|1,142.91
|2,860.36
|Employees Cost
|809.52
|802.14
|1,145.46
|Depreciation
|1,319.62
|1,156.69
|1,006.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,832.41
|2,104.67
|4,373.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-768.12
|-314.45
|-1,137.59
|Other Income
|138.85
|232.79
|335.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-629.27
|-81.66
|-802.03
|Interest
|528.24
|541.47
|487.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,157.51
|-623.13
|-1,289.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,157.51
|-623.13
|-1,289.77
|Tax
|-10.35
|-2.99
|-418.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,147.16
|-620.14
|-870.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,147.16
|-620.14
|-870.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,147.16
|-620.14
|-870.81
|Equity Share Capital
|384.91
|384.86
|384.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.81
|-16.11
|-22.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.81
|-16.11
|-22.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.81
|-16.11
|-22.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.81
|-16.11
|-22.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited