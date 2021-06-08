Interglobe Avi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore in March 2021 down 25.02% from Rs. 8,299.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,147.16 crore in March 2021 down 31.74% from Rs. 870.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.35 crore in March 2021 up 237.56% from Rs. 204.51 crore in March 2020.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,755.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.12% over the last 12 months.