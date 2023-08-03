Interglobe Avi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,683.05 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,683.05 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 12,855.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,090.60 crore in June 2023 up 390.4% from Rs. 1,064.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,452.26 crore in June 2023 up 615.37% from Rs. 762.16 crore in June 2022.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 80.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.64 in June 2022.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,565.30 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.73% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.