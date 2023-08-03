English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Interglobe Avi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,683.05 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,683.05 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 12,855.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,090.60 crore in June 2023 up 390.4% from Rs. 1,064.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,452.26 crore in June 2023 up 615.37% from Rs. 762.16 crore in June 2022.

    Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 80.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.64 in June 2022.

    Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,565.30 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.73% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.

    Interglobe Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,683.0514,160.6012,855.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16,683.0514,160.6012,855.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.2372.9972.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.470.21-1.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,449.801,298.171,058.30
    Depreciation1,407.781,353.161,169.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,184.1210,037.5411,126.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,566.661,398.54-571.16
    Other Income477.82439.52163.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,044.481,838.06-407.64
    Interest953.74918.23656.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,090.73919.83-1,064.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,090.73919.83-1,064.24
    Tax0.130.630.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,090.60919.20-1,064.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,090.60919.20-1,064.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,090.60919.20-1,064.26
    Equity Share Capital385.55385.55385.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.1623.84-27.64
    Diluted EPS80.0323.81-27.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.1623.84-27.64
    Diluted EPS80.0323.81-27.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Interglobe Avi #Interglobe Aviation #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!