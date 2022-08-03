 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore, up 327.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore in June 2022 up 327.52% from Rs. 3,006.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,064.26 crore in June 2022 up 66.47% from Rs. 3,174.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 762.16 crore in June 2022 up 158.56% from Rs. 1,301.43 crore in June 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,944.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,855.29 8,020.75 3,006.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,855.29 8,020.75 3,006.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.63 55.52 7.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.15 -1.94 0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,058.30 929.88 876.84
Depreciation 1,169.80 1,269.49 1,317.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,126.87 6,999.40 3,586.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -571.16 -1,231.59 -2,782.03
Other Income 163.51 186.71 163.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -407.64 -1,044.88 -2,618.69
Interest 656.60 632.63 555.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,064.24 -1,677.51 -3,174.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,064.24 -1,677.51 -3,174.18
Tax 0.02 4.29 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,064.26 -1,681.80 -3,174.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,064.26 -1,681.80 -3,174.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,064.26 -1,681.80 -3,174.18
Equity Share Capital 385.26 385.26 384.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.64 -43.66 -82.47
Diluted EPS -27.64 -43.66 -82.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.64 -43.66 -82.47
Diluted EPS -27.64 -43.66 -82.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

