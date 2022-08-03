Interglobe Avi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore, up 327.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 12,855.29 crore in June 2022 up 327.52% from Rs. 3,006.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,064.26 crore in June 2022 up 66.47% from Rs. 3,174.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 762.16 crore in June 2022 up 158.56% from Rs. 1,301.43 crore in June 2021.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,944.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Interglobe Aviation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,855.29
|8,020.75
|3,006.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,855.29
|8,020.75
|3,006.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.63
|55.52
|7.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.15
|-1.94
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,058.30
|929.88
|876.84
|Depreciation
|1,169.80
|1,269.49
|1,317.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,126.87
|6,999.40
|3,586.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-571.16
|-1,231.59
|-2,782.03
|Other Income
|163.51
|186.71
|163.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-407.64
|-1,044.88
|-2,618.69
|Interest
|656.60
|632.63
|555.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,064.24
|-1,677.51
|-3,174.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,064.24
|-1,677.51
|-3,174.18
|Tax
|0.02
|4.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,064.26
|-1,681.80
|-3,174.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,064.26
|-1,681.80
|-3,174.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,064.26
|-1,681.80
|-3,174.18
|Equity Share Capital
|385.26
|385.26
|384.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.64
|-43.66
|-82.47
|Diluted EPS
|-27.64
|-43.66
|-82.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.64
|-43.66
|-82.47
|Diluted EPS
|-27.64
|-43.66
|-82.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited