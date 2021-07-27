Interglobe Avi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore, up 292.17% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,006.91 crore in June 2021 up 292.17% from Rs. 766.74 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,174.18 crore in June 2021 down 11.6% from Rs. 2,844.29 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,301.43 crore in June 2021 down 5.27% from Rs. 1,236.27 crore in June 2020.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,740.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 92.85% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,006.91
|6,222.95
|766.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,006.91
|6,222.95
|766.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.48
|31.86
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|-2.34
|3.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|127.49
|Employees Cost
|876.84
|809.52
|944.44
|Depreciation
|1,317.26
|1,319.62
|1,096.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,586.37
|4,832.41
|1,304.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,782.03
|-768.12
|-2,709.91
|Other Income
|163.34
|138.85
|377.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,618.69
|-629.27
|-2,332.83
|Interest
|555.49
|528.24
|509.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,174.18
|-1,157.51
|-2,842.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,174.18
|-1,157.51
|-2,842.58
|Tax
|--
|-10.35
|1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,174.18
|-1,147.16
|-2,844.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,174.18
|-1,147.16
|-2,844.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,174.18
|-1,147.16
|-2,844.29
|Equity Share Capital
|385.91
|384.91
|384.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-82.47
|-29.81
|-73.92
|Diluted EPS
|-82.47
|-29.81
|-73.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-82.47
|-29.81
|-73.92
|Diluted EPS
|-82.47
|-29.81
|-73.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited