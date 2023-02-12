Interface Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, down 35.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interface Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 35.92% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
|
|Interface Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.75
|17.43
|18.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.75
|17.43
|18.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.69
|17.34
|19.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|-1.12
|Other Income
|-0.12
|-0.04
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|24.71
|24.71
|24.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited