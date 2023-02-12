 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Interface Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, down 35.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interface Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 35.92% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Interface Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.75 17.43 18.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.75 17.43 18.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.69 17.34 19.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.07 -1.12
Other Income -0.12 -0.04 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.03 0.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.03 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.03 0.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.03 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.03 0.53
Equity Share Capital 24.71 24.71 24.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited