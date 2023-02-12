Interface Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, down 35.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 35.92% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Interface Fin shares closed at 0.18 on August 20, 2015 (BSE)