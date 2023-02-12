English
    Interface Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, down 35.92% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interface Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 35.92% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 116.98% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Interface Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7517.4318.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7517.4318.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6917.3419.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.07-1.12
    Other Income-0.12-0.041.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.030.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.030.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.030.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.030.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.030.53
    Equity Share Capital24.7124.7124.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited