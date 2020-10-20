Interactive Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2020 down 0.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 17.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Interactive Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2019.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 13.00 on October 16, 2020 (BSE)