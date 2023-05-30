Interactive Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 102.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 102.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 1905.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 1600% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 13.92 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.12% returns over the last 6 months and 89.13% over the last 12 months.