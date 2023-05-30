English
    Interactive Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 102.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interactive Financial Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 102.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 1905.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 1600% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Interactive Fin shares closed at 13.92 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.12% returns over the last 6 months and 89.13% over the last 12 months.

    Interactive Financial Services Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.520.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.520.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.02
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.090.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.600.35-0.01
    Other Income0.150.870.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.451.230.03
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.451.210.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.451.210.03
    Tax-0.110.270.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.350.950.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.350.950.02
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.153.150.06
    Diluted EPS-1.153.150.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.153.150.06
    Diluted EPS-1.153.150.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

