Interactive Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 66.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 66.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 88.16% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Interactive Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 7.12 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.02% over the last 12 months.