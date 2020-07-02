Interactive Fin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 79.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 79.02% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 125.21% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 21.00 on May 20, 2020 (BSE)