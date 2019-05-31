Interactive Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in March 2019 up 40.67% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 53.04% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 up 56.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Interactive Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2018.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 26.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.