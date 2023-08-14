Interactive Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 10.63% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Interactive Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2022.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 14.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and 90.70% over the last 12 months.