Interactive Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 286.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2022 up 286.85% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 130.23% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 147.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Interactive Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2021.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 7.07 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and 7.94% over the last 12 months.