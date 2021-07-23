Interactive Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 24.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 24.48% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 13.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Interactive Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2020.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 6.96 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)