Interactive Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 392.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 392.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 1547.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 1018.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.