Interactive Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 392.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 392.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 1547.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 1018.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Interactive Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Interactive Fin shares closed at 14.99 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 92.43% returns over the last 6 months and 32.07% over the last 12 months.