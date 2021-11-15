Inter State Oil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, up 33.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in September 2021 up 33.6% from Rs. 8.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021 up 9.8% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021 up 45.05% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2020.

Inter State Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2020.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.35 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 165.53% returns over the last 6 months and 214.73% over the last 12 months.