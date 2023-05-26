Inter State Oil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 111.48% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.86% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.15 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.