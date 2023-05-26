Inter State Oil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 111.48% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.86% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.15 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.89
|13.42
|14.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.89
|13.42
|14.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.99
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.19
|11.69
|12.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.46
|1.26
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.05
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.51
|1.60
|Interest
|0.42
|0.47
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|0.04
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|0.04
|1.22
|Tax
|-0.64
|0.14
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.09
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.09
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.19
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.19
|3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.19
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.19
|3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited