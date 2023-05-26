English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inter State Oil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 111.48% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.86% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

    Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.15 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.

    Inter State Oil Carrier
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8913.4214.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8913.4214.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.27
    Depreciation0.980.990.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1911.6912.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.461.26
    Other Income0.130.050.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.420.511.60
    Interest0.420.470.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.840.041.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.840.041.22
    Tax-0.640.14-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.091.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.091.75
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.193.51
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.193.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.193.51
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.193.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inter State Oil #Inter State Oil Carrier #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm