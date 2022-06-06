Inter State Oil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, up 46.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in March 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 138.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022 up 39.76% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

Inter State Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2021.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 23.55 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)