Inter Globe Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, up 227.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in September 2022 up 227.44% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 up 764.29% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 36.75% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 23.15 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.02% returns over the last 6 months and 49.35% over the last 12 months.