Inter Globe Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 10.38% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in September 2018 up 10.38% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2018 down 34.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.
Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 10.26 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -59.69% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.60
|7.03
|2.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.60
|7.03
|2.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.52
|3.69
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.61
|0.97
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.29
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.29
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|1.72
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|1.76
|-0.81
|Interest
|0.56
|0.41
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|1.34
|-1.01
|Exceptional Items
|-0.80
|-2.16
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.36
|-0.82
|-1.01
|Tax
|--
|0.33
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|-1.16
|-1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|-1.16
|-1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-1.69
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-1.69
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-1.69
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-1.69
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited