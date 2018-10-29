Inter Globe Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 10.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in September 2018 up 10.38% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2018 down 34.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 10.26 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -59.69% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.