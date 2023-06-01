English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.9% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 108.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 106.2% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

    Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 25.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.

    Inter Globe Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.934.917.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.934.917.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.916.3410.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.38-2.12-3.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.370.29
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.020.471.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.18-1.32
    Other Income0.060.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-0.18-1.32
    Interest0.360.330.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.51-1.77
    Exceptional Items--0.430.53
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.08-1.24
    Tax0.14-0.10-1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.02-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.02-0.21
    Equity Share Capital6.826.826.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.03-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.650.03-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.03-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.650.03-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Inter Globe Fin #Inter Globe Finance #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm