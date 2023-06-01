Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.9% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 108.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 106.2% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 25.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.93
|4.91
|7.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.93
|4.91
|7.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.91
|6.34
|10.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|-2.12
|-3.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.37
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.47
|1.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.18
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.18
|-1.32
|Interest
|0.36
|0.33
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.51
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.43
|0.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.08
|-1.24
|Tax
|0.14
|-0.10
|-1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.02
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.02
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.03
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.03
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.03
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.03
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited