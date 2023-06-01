Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.9% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 108.66% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 106.2% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 25.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.