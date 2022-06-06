Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2022 down 30.45% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 54.9% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 20.00 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)