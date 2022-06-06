Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2022 down 30.45% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 94.51% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 54.9% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.
Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 20.00 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.45
|4.94
|10.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.45
|4.94
|10.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.66
|2.30
|10.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.71
|3.80
|2.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.39
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|0.31
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.89
|-2.92
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.87
|-2.90
|Interest
|0.45
|0.38
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-2.25
|-3.39
|Exceptional Items
|0.53
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-2.25
|-3.39
|Tax
|-1.03
|--
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-2.25
|-3.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-2.25
|-3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-3.30
|-5.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-3.30
|-5.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-3.30
|-5.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-3.30
|-5.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
