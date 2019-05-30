Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 7.96% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 43.34% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 543.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 6.21 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)
|Inter Globe Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.01
|2.02
|2.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.01
|2.02
|2.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.50
|0.32
|17.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.19
|-0.33
|-16.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.35
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.30
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|1.35
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|1.36
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.54
|0.44
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.92
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.60
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|2.52
|-0.51
|Tax
|0.46
|0.28
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|2.24
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|2.24
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|3.28
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|3.28
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|3.28
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|3.28
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
