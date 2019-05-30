Inter Globe Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 7.96% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 43.34% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 543.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 6.21 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)