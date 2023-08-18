Inter Globe Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, up 248.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in June 2023 up 248.87% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 275.13% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 180% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 28.81 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.45% returns over the last 6 months and 58.30% over the last 12 months.