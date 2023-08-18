English
    Inter Globe Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, up 248.87% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter Globe Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in June 2023 up 248.87% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 275.13% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 180% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

    Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 28.81 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.45% returns over the last 6 months and 58.30% over the last 12 months.

    Inter Globe Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.986.934.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.986.934.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.965.910.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.89-0.382.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.360.31
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.501.020.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.040.001.05
    Other Income0.020.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.060.061.07
    Interest0.360.360.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.70-0.300.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.70-0.300.72
    Tax0.670.140.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.03-0.440.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.03-0.440.54
    Equity Share Capital6.826.826.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.97-0.650.79
    Diluted EPS2.97-0.650.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.97-0.650.79
    Diluted EPS2.97-0.650.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:44 pm

