Inter Globe Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore, down 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore in June 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 41.56% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022 down 75.77% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2021.

Inter Globe Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 18.00 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.