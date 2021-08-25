Inter Globe Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, up 304.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in June 2021 up 304.9% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 up 97.96% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2021 up 95.69% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2020.

Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2020.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 14.30 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)