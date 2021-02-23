Inter Globe Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 258.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2020 up 258.17% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 115.23% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Inter Globe Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.63 in December 2019.

Inter Globe Fin shares closed at 11.04 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 110.69% returns over the last 6 months and 127.16% over the last 12 months.