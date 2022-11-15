 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intense Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in September 2022 up 26.22% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2022 up 65.29% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.
Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2021. Intense Tech shares closed at 71.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.23% over the last 12 months.
Intense Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations21.0615.1616.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.0615.1616.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.719.469.02
Depreciation0.340.260.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.483.933.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.521.513.68
Other Income0.150.260.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.681.783.73
Interest0.010.120.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.661.663.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.661.663.46
Tax1.320.680.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.340.972.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.340.972.63
Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.930.431.17
Diluted EPS1.930.431.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.930.431.17
Diluted EPS1.930.431.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am