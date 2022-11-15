Intense Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in September 2022 up 26.22% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2022 up 65.29% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.
Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2021.
|Intense Tech shares closed at 71.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.23% over the last 12 months.
|Intense Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.06
|15.16
|16.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.06
|15.16
|16.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.71
|9.46
|9.02
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.26
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.48
|3.93
|3.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.52
|1.51
|3.68
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.26
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.68
|1.78
|3.73
|Interest
|0.01
|0.12
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.66
|1.66
|3.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.66
|1.66
|3.46
|Tax
|1.32
|0.68
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.34
|0.97
|2.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.34
|0.97
|2.63
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|0.43
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.93
|0.43
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|0.43
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.93
|0.43
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
