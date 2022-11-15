Intense Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in September 2022 up 26.22% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2022 up 65.29% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2021.