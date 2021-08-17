Intense Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in June 2021 up 15.38% from Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 up 49.71% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 87.16% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Intense Tech shares closed at 77.45 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.14% returns over the last 6 months and 73.85% over the last 12 months.