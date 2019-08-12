Intense Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in June 2019 up 26.04% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2019 up 30.66% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2019 up 20.69% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2018.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2018.

Intense Tech shares closed at 24.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.49% returns over the last 6 months and -60.06% over the last 12 months.